Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 6,900 ($96.86) to GBX 7,500 ($105.28) in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($126.33) to GBX 8,500 ($119.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Investec reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($89.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,250 ($115.81) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($98.26) to GBX 6,400 ($89.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,164.78 ($100.57).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,219 ($87.30) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,562 ($78.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($113.85).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

