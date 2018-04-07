Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Reckitt Benckiser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of RBGLY stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Reckitt Benckiser has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $21.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names.

