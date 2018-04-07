Recro Pharma (REPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

REPH opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $213.51, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.74. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 183.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 455.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 42.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.

