Red Pulse (RPX) Price Hits $0.0697 on Major Exchanges

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Red Pulse has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse has a total market capitalization of $37.89 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse token can now be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00001001 BTC on major exchanges including TDAX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00084944 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011861 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000337 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007344 BTC.

About Red Pulse

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,348,500 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse is www.red-pulse.com/landing.

According to CryptoCompare, “Red Pulse is a NEO-based market intelligence platform covering China's financial and capital markets. RPX is the token that serves as currency on Red Pulse's framework. The supply of RPX will increase over time at a rate of 10% per year. “

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and TDAX. It is not presently possible to buy Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.