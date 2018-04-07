RedCoin Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, RedCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. RedCoin has a total market capitalization of $154,236.00 and $249.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01681990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004501 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015453 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024293 BTC.

About RedCoin

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. RedCoin’s official website is redcoin.pw.

Buying and Selling RedCoin

RedCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy RedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

