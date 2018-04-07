ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $113.82 million and $1.30 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Coinhouse, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.10 or 0.04393370 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00706200 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00075821 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00056972 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00194985 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin inludes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinhouse, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

