Regeneron (REGN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

REGN traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.61. 1,009,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,417. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $35,387.83, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. Regeneron has a 1-year low of $313.53 and a 1-year high of $543.55.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regeneron had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Regeneron will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $367.00 target price on shares of Regeneron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Regeneron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $522.00 to $356.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.49.

In other Regeneron news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.60, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $700,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,640. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

