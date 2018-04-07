Elkfork Partners LLC Sells 396,378 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Elkfork Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396,378 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $499,726.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 92,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,783,255.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21,059.32, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

