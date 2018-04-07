Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $631,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,898,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after acquiring an additional 234,467 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 84.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,836,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,099,000 after acquiring an additional 159,496 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,091,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,326,000 after acquiring an additional 444,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,782,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,007,000 after acquiring an additional 436,199 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,063,552.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,160 shares in the company, valued at $49,986,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $198,769.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,253.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,670 and sold 253,675 shares valued at $19,571,644. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Discover Financial Services from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Instinet reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

NYSE DFS opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,588.61, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

