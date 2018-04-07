Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 542,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Viacom as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Viacom by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Viacom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Viacom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Viacom by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Viacom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Macquarie cut Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research cut Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Viacom in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $30.90 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12,380.03, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Viacom had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/renaissance-technologies-llc-buys-new-stake-in-viacom-inc-viab-updated.html.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.