Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 74,300 Shares of Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.24% of Calix worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Calix by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

CALX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. 123,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,427. Calix Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calix had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.34 million. equities analysts expect that Calix Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

