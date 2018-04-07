Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 126,300 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Centene worth $27,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,939,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,209,000 after purchasing an additional 616,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,889,000 after purchasing an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,021,000 after purchasing an additional 502,329 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 298.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 997,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,513,000 after purchasing an additional 746,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $107.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18,650.76, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $911,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $490,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,659. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.28.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

