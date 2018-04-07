Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Bottomline Technologies worth $26,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth about $217,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $218,872.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,386.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $74,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,863 shares of company stock worth $1,066,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $39.08 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,590.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.51 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-26-31-million-position-in-bottomline-technologies-epay-updated-updated.html.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.