Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 228,500 Shares of Phoenix New Media (FENG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.14% of Phoenix New Media worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 918.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 106.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 35,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $305.48, a P/E ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $70.98 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the People's Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

