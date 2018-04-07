Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 923.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,678 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Umpqua worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 627,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 130,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 5,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $124,302.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Umpqua stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,781.33, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.80 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

