Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 26,423 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,423 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,578,000 after purchasing an additional 736,689 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,896,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,027,000 after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $17,230,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,069,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,291,000 after purchasing an additional 130,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.88.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $288.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.65 million. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -15.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/renaissancere-holdings-ltd-rnr-shares-sold-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-updated.html.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.