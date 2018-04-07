Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.86 Million Stake in Renasant Co. (RNST)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Renasant worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Renasant by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,048,000 after purchasing an additional 380,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Renasant by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 675,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 137,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Renasant by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after buying an additional 82,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $43.76 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2,167.36, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.19%. equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

RNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group set a $47.00 target price on Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director J Niles Mcneel sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $396,933.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred F. Sharpe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,970.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,833. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

