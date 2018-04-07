ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 109,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,619. ReneSola has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $94.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/renesola-sol-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various solar power products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. It provides virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline, and multicrystalline solar wafers; and photovoltaic cells.

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.