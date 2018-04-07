Head to Head Review: Renewable Energy Group (REGI) versus Its Rivals

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Renewable Energy Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Renewable Energy Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Renewable Energy Group Competitors 120 473 736 25 2.49

Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renewable Energy Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Renewable Energy Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group -3.66% -8.19% -4.45% Renewable Energy Group Competitors -11.48% -11.21% -5.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.16 billion -$79.07 million -6.76 Renewable Energy Group Competitors $3.36 billion $346.77 million 4.18

Renewable Energy Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Renewable Energy Group. Renewable Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Renewable Energy Group competitors beat Renewable Energy Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated a network of 14 biorefineries. As of December 31, 2016, 12 biorefineries were located in the United States and two in Germany, and 13 of which produce biodiesel or renewable hydrocarbon diesel and had an aggregate nameplate production capacity of 502 million gallons per year (mmgy). As of December 31, 2016, it also operated one microbial fermentation facility and one feedstock processing facility.

