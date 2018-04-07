Rent-A-Center (RCII) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $638.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/rent-a-center-rcii-raised-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.