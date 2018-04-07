Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trivago NV -‘s Q1 2018 Earnings (TRVG)

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Trivago in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Trivago’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trivago in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Trivago in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Trivago from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of TRVG opened at $6.58 on Friday. Trivago has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $2,279.65, a PE ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.13 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Trivago’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trivago by 26.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the second quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 13.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 339,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,882 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trivago

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

