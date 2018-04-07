Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) – Desjardins issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Nexus REIT in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nexus REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$13.14 million during the quarter.

CVE NXR opened at C$14.30 on Wednesday. Nexus REIT has a 12-month low of C$14.04 and a 12-month high of C$15.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nexus REIT’s FY2018 Earnings (NXR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-nexus-reits-fy2018-earnings-nxr-updated-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexus REIT (NXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.