YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YogaWorks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson analyst A. Burns forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for YogaWorks’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of YogaWorks in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of YOGA stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. YogaWorks has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YogaWorks stock. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Cowen Inc. owned 6.31% of YogaWorks at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Research Analysts Set Expectations for YogaWorks’ Q1 2018 Earnings (YOGA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-yogaworks-q1-2018-earnings-yoga.html.

YogaWorks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

Receive News & Ratings for YogaWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YogaWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.