Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Victory Capital (VCTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR):

3/5/2018 – Victory Capital is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Victory Capital is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Victory Capital is now covered by analysts at Barclays. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Victory Capital is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Victory Capital is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Victory Capital is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Victory Capital is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Victory Capital is now covered by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Victory Capital is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) opened at $12.00 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $13.50.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,241,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Davanzo purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 385,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,882,400.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc is an investment management company. The Company’s model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. Its solutions platform consists of multi-Franchise and customized solutions strategies that are primarily rules-based.

