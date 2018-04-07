BidaskClub Upgrades Resources Connection (RECN) to Buy

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Resources Connection from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $486.31, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.14. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support.

