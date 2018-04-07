Restoration Robotics’ (HAIR) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 10th

Restoration Robotics’ (NASDAQ:HAIR) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 10th. Restoration Robotics had issued 3,575,000 shares in its IPO on October 12th. The total size of the offering was $25,025,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the expiration of Restoration Robotics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms have commented on HAIR. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of Restoration Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of HAIR stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Restoration Robotics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $181.74 and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Clarus Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,422,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

