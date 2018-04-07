resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.02

Media stories about resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. resTORbio earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3718618274928 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TORC shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of resTORbio in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of resTORbio in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of resTORbio in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of resTORbio in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TORC opened at $8.49 on Friday. resTORbio has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($4.08). sell-side analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 533,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc purchased 233,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,499,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/restorbio-torc-earns-media-impact-score-of-0-02-updated.html.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.