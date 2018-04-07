Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will post sales of $38.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. Retrophin posted sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year sales of $38.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $175.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $206.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $222.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $42.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retrophin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Shares of RTRX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 194,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,811. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.80.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin).

