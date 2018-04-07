Revain Market Capitalization Reaches $146.36 Million (CRYPTO:R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00011352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, C-CEX, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Revain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $146.36 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00672437 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177969 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Revain

Revain launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revain is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to implement a review mechanism that doesn't require a third-party to be involved. In order to avoid the third-party involvement while keeping track of the review's quality, the Revain review mechanism will be composed of two phases. In the first phase there is a filtering layer which is applied by a machine using AI (RAF & Tone Analyzer utilities), and then a second layer is applied by the company to either decide if the review is accepted or not. This mechanism also allows saving part of a review in an RSS smart contract (Review snapshots storage) making reviews immutable. The Revain platform, differently from other blockchains will have two tokens, the R token, and the RVN token. The R token will be used to gather funds during the ICO and to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the RVN token will be used exclusively inside Revain platform, to reward users/companies for quality reviews and to penalize those who write unconstructive reviews. A fixed value of 0,0001 Bitcoin is attributed to the RVN token, enabling RVN tokens to be converted for the R tokens within the platform. The conversion is calculated by dividing the actual price of the R token (in BTC) for 0,0001 Bitcoin and then multiplying that value by the number of RVN tokens that a certain user possess. “

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kuna, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, YoBit, BitFlip, EtherDelta and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.