Reviewing Aerohive Networks (HIVE) & Travelzoo (TZOO)

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Travelzoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks $152.90 million 1.37 -$22.92 million ($0.41) -9.44 Travelzoo $106.52 million 0.80 $3.53 million N/A N/A

Travelzoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerohive Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aerohive Networks and Travelzoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks 0 1 3 0 2.75 Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aerohive Networks currently has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 58.27%. Given Aerohive Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aerohive Networks is more favorable than Travelzoo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.5% of Travelzoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks -14.99% -94.14% -16.08% Travelzoo 3.31% 7.34% 2.30%

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights. It conducts its business in geographic regions, including Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its product portfolio includes hardware products, cloud-based network management and applications, and support services. Its hardware products include access points, branch routers and access switches. Its hardware products are developed by its hardware design team working in conjunction with original design manufacturer partners, and leverage the commercially available Wi-Fi radios, network processors, crypto accelerators and switching chips.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, formerly Travelzoo Inc., is a media commerce company. The Company informs over 28 million members in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, as well as various Website users, about the travel and entertainment deals available from a range of companies. The Company operates through three segments: Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The Asia Pacific segment consists of the Company’s operations in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia. The Europe segment consists of the Company’s operations in France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. The North America segment consists of Travelzoo’s operations in Canada and the United States. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo Websites, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, the Newsflash e-mail alert service, the SuperSearch pay-per-click travel search tool, and the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by Travelzoo.

