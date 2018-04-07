Contrasting COBHAM (CBHMY) and Arotech (ARTX)

COBHAM (OTCMKTS: CBHMY) and Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Arotech shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Arotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for COBHAM and Arotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COBHAM 0 0 0 0 N/A Arotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arotech has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.63%. Given Arotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arotech is more favorable than COBHAM.

Dividends

COBHAM pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Arotech does not pay a dividend. COBHAM pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

COBHAM has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arotech has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COBHAM and Arotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COBHAM $2.65 billion 1.65 $101.29 million $0.24 15.21 Arotech $98.72 million 0.86 $3.83 million $0.16 20.00

COBHAM has higher revenue and earnings than Arotech. COBHAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares COBHAM and Arotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COBHAM N/A N/A N/A Arotech 3.88% 5.98% 3.61%

Summary

Arotech beats COBHAM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

COBHAM Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment offers safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment provides critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, including radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves the defense, radar and electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flight operations, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is based in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division. The Company’s Training and Simulation Division develops, manufactures and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services and other personnel. The Company’s Power Systems Division provides battery solutions, energy management and power distribution technologies and product design and manufacturing services for the aerospace, defense, law enforcement, homeland security markets, and it manufactures and sells rechargeable batteries for defense and security products and medical and industrial applications.

