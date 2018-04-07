Reviewing Associated British Foods (ASBFY) and The Competition

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS: ASBFY) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Associated British Foods to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Associated British Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated British Foods 0 0 5 0 3.00 Associated British Foods Competitors 718 2167 1813 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Associated British Foods’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated British Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Associated British Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A Associated British Foods Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Volatility and Risk

Associated British Foods has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated British Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Associated British Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Associated British Foods and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Associated British Foods $20.10 billion $1.52 billion 21.21 Associated British Foods Competitors $13.08 billion $1.05 billion 18.68

Associated British Foods has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Associated British Foods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Associated British Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Associated British Foods pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Associated British Foods competitors beat Associated British Foods on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and sale of sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, lingerie, children's wear, menswear, footwear, accessories, hosiery, beauty and homeware. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

