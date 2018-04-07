Reviewing Brinker International (EAT) and The Competition

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) is one of 56 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Brinker International to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brinker International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 0 11 5 0 2.31 Brinker International Competitors 523 2626 2951 120 2.43

Brinker International presently has a consensus target price of $41.09, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Brinker International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.10% -30.98% 11.56% Brinker International Competitors 3.91% -3.22% 5.31%

Risk and Volatility

Brinker International has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.15 billion $150.82 million 12.08 Brinker International Competitors $1.91 billion $184.64 million 18.64

Brinker International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Brinker International pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Brinker International pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 50.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brinker International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Brinker International is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Brinker International competitors beat Brinker International on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc. is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa. Maggiano’s is a full-service, casual dining Italian restaurant brand. Its Maggiano’s restaurants feature individual and family-style menus, and its restaurants also has banquet facilities designed to host party business or social events. The Company owns, operates or franchises restaurants, which include approximately 1,650 restaurants in the United States, over 30 countries and approximately two territories outside of the United States.

