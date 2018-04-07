Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric lighting & wiring equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Energy Focus to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Focus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus -56.77% -43.83% -37.26% Energy Focus Competitors -15.26% -5.94% -4.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Energy Focus and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Focus 0 2 1 0 2.33 Energy Focus Competitors 46 138 222 1 2.44

Energy Focus currently has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 65.53%. As a group, “Electric lighting & wiring equipment” companies have a potential upside of 32.34%. Given Energy Focus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Energy Focus is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Focus has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Focus’ rivals have a beta of -0.07, meaning that their average stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Energy Focus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Electric lighting & wiring equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Energy Focus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Electric lighting & wiring equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Focus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus $19.85 million -$11.26 million -2.77 Energy Focus Competitors $503.54 million $19.28 million 9.99

Energy Focus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Focus. Energy Focus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Energy Focus rivals beat Energy Focus on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire tubular LED (TLED) replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; Commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; and LED retrofit kits. Energy Focus, Inc. sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and general commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.