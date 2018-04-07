Reviewing Global Water Resources (GWRS) and AquaVenture (WAAS)

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) and AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. AquaVenture does not pay a dividend. Global Water Resources pays out 233.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Global Water Resources and AquaVenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources 14.14% 14.91% 0.87% AquaVenture -21.29% -7.19% -4.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Global Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of AquaVenture shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Global Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of AquaVenture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Water Resources and AquaVenture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources $31.21 million 5.64 $4.55 million $0.12 74.67 AquaVenture $121.15 million 2.79 -$25.79 million ($0.98) -13.06

Global Water Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AquaVenture. AquaVenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Global Water Resources has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AquaVenture has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Water Resources and AquaVenture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 AquaVenture 0 0 4 0 3.00

Global Water Resources presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.77%. AquaVenture has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.92%. Given AquaVenture’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AquaVenture is more favorable than Global Water Resources.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

