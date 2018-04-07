Reviewing Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) and Its Peers

Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ: HQCL) is one of 121 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hanwha Q Cells to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hanwha Q Cells and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanwha Q Cells 0.75% 3.43% 0.69% Hanwha Q Cells Competitors -39.46% 2.54% 2.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hanwha Q Cells and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanwha Q Cells 1 1 0 0 1.50 Hanwha Q Cells Competitors 1421 5527 10669 595 2.57

Hanwha Q Cells presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Hanwha Q Cells’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanwha Q Cells has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Hanwha Q Cells has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanwha Q Cells’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hanwha Q Cells shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanwha Q Cells and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hanwha Q Cells $2.43 billion $127.50 million 5.34 Hanwha Q Cells Competitors $2.99 billion $451.08 million 24.41

Hanwha Q Cells’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hanwha Q Cells. Hanwha Q Cells is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hanwha Q Cells competitors beat Hanwha Q Cells on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Hanwha Q Cells Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., formerly Hanwha SolarOne Co., Ltd., is a global solar energy company engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules, and the development and management of downstream solar farms. It manufactures a range of photo voltaic (PV) cells and PV modules at its manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia using manufacturing process technologies, including those developed at its research and development facilities in Germany. It also engages in PV downstream businesses, which include developing solar power projects and providing engineering, procurement and construction services, and operation and management services. It develops and builds solar power projects incorporating its PV modules to sells them to third-party purchasers upon completion. Its principal products include PV modules, PV cells, silicon ingots and silicon wafers. It sells a range of PV modules, ranging from 250 watts to 340 watts in power output specification.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanwha Q Cells Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanwha Q Cells and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.