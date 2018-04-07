Philip Morris International (PM) vs. Japan Tobacco (JAPAY) Head to Head Contrast

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Japan Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $78.10 billion 2.01 $6.04 billion $4.93 20.49 Japan Tobacco $19.09 billion 2.94 $3.50 billion $0.98 14.32

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Tobacco. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Philip Morris International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 3 9 0 2.75 Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Philip Morris International presently has a consensus price target of $122.64, suggesting a potential upside of 21.40%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Japan Tobacco.

Dividends

Philip Morris International pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Japan Tobacco pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Philip Morris International has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Philip Morris International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 7.73% -71.99% 18.29% Japan Tobacco 18.36% 15.03% 8.34%

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Japan Tobacco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada. The Company’s portfolio of international and local brands is led by Marlboro. Its mid-price brands are L&M, Lark, Merit, Muratti and Philip Morris. Its other international brands include Bond Street, Chesterfield, Next and Red & White. The Company also owns various local cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece, and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tobacco products, primarily cigarettes in Japan and internationally. It also distributes imported tobacco products. The company offers its tobacco products primarily under the Winston, Camel, Mevius, LD, Benson & Hedges (B&H), Glamour, Sobranie, Silk Cut, Natural American Spirit, Seven Stars, Pianissimo, Peace, HOPE, and other brand names. In addition, it engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of prescription drugs in the fields of metabolic diseases, viral infection, and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The company's pharmaceutical products include Riona tablets for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia, Remitch capsules for pruritus, and KAYEXALATE dry syrup for hyperkalemia; FUTHAN for injection, a protease inhibitor; ANTEBATE, a topical corticosteroid; CEDARTOLEN sublingual immunotherapy drugs; MITICURE House Dust Mite sublingual tablets; and Truvada, Stribild, Genvoya, and Descovy combination tablets for HIV. Further, it manufactures and sells staple food products, including frozen noodles, frozen rice, packed-cooked rice, and frozen baked bread; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.