Analyzing Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) and Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NACCO Industries and Bassett Furniture Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries 7.62% 9.15% 4.00% Bassett Furniture Industries 3.17% 8.10% 5.40%

Risk and Volatility

NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NACCO Industries and Bassett Furniture Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Bassett Furniture Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bassett Furniture Industries has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Bassett Furniture Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bassett Furniture Industries is more favorable than NACCO Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NACCO Industries and Bassett Furniture Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries $104.78 million 2.37 $30.33 million N/A N/A Bassett Furniture Industries $452.50 million 0.70 $18.25 million $1.58 18.70

NACCO Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of NACCO Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Bassett Furniture Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc. operates primarily in the mining industry. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned lime rock quarries; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services. The company serves electric utilities, independent power providers, activated carbon producers, and synfuels plants. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers. Its retail segment consists of Company-owned stores. It operates its logistical services segment through its subsidiary, Zenith Freight Lines, LLC, which provides shipping, delivery and warehousing services. Its portfolio of products includes Canopy Bed, Nightstands, Baby Bedding, Bedside Tables, Chaise Lounge, Writing Desks, Kitchen Furniture, Computer Hutch, Game Tables and Fabric Ottomans. Its range of furniture products and accessories are sold through a nation-wide network of over 90 retail stores known as Bassett Home Furnishings.

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.