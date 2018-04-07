Reviewing NewMarket (NEU) & Versum Materials (VSM)

NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) and Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of NewMarket shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Versum Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of NewMarket shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Versum Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NewMarket and Versum Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A Versum Materials 0 1 6 0 2.86

Versum Materials has a consensus price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Versum Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Versum Materials is more favorable than NewMarket.

Dividends

NewMarket pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Versum Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Versum Materials pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewMarket has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. NewMarket is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

NewMarket has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versum Materials has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NewMarket and Versum Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket $2.20 billion 2.14 $190.50 million N/A N/A Versum Materials $1.13 billion 3.53 $193.00 million $1.91 19.13

Versum Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NewMarket.

Profitability

This table compares NewMarket and Versum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket 8.67% 37.86% 13.43% Versum Materials 13.55% 6,666.66% 17.66%

Summary

Versum Materials beats NewMarket on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), NewMarket Services Corporation (NewMarket Services), and NewMarket Development Corporation (NewMarket Development). The Company operates through petroleum additives segment, which is primarily represented by Afton. The Company manufactures chemical components that are selected to perform one or more specific functions and combine those chemicals with other chemicals or components to form additive packages for use in specified end user applications. The petroleum additives product applications include lubricant additives and fuel additives. The Company’s All other category includes the operations of the TEL business, as well as contract manufacturing and services performed by Ethyl. The Ethyl plant facility is located in Houston, Texas. It is involved in terminal operations related to TEL and other fuel additives.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc. is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets. The DS&S segment designs, manufactures, installs, operates, and maintains chemical and gas delivery and distribution systems for specialty gases and chemicals delivered directly to its customers’ manufacturing tools. The Company is engaged in molecular design and synthesis, purification, advanced analytics, formulation development and containers and delivery systems for the handling of high purity materials.

