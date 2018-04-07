Reviewing Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) & Its Competitors

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) is one of 5 public companies in the “Primary aluminum” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Norsk Hydro ASA to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norsk Hydro ASA $13.93 billion $1.08 billion 12.17 Norsk Hydro ASA Competitors $11.01 billion $257.18 million 24.92

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Norsk Hydro ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norsk Hydro ASA 7.97% 9.50% 6.26% Norsk Hydro ASA Competitors 4.28% 7.07% 3.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Norsk Hydro ASA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norsk Hydro ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20 Norsk Hydro ASA Competitors 80 244 265 14 2.35

As a group, “Primary aluminum” companies have a potential upside of 21.59%. Given Norsk Hydro ASA’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Norsk Hydro ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Primary aluminum” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of shares of all “Primary aluminum” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norsk Hydro ASA’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Norsk Hydro ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norsk Hydro ASA pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Primary aluminum” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 22.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA rivals beat Norsk Hydro ASA on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA (Hydro) is an integrated aluminum company with operations in various activities along the aluminum industry’s value chain. The Company operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, which includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina; Primary Metal, which includes primary aluminum production and casting activities; Metal Markets, which include sales activities relating to products from the its primary metal plants and operational responsibility for Hydro’s stand-alone remelters, as well as physical and financial metal trading activities; Rolled Products, which include Hydro’s rolling mills; Energy, which includes energy sourcing for Hydro’s aluminum operations around the world, and Other and eliminations, which consists of its captive insurance company Industriforsikring, its industry parks, internal service providers, operation of Sapa and other activities.

