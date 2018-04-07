Head-To-Head Survey: NRF Holdco (NYSE:NRF) versus Equity One (EQY)

NRF Holdco (NYSE: NRF) and Equity One (NYSE:EQY) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NRF Holdco and Equity One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRF Holdco 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRF Holdco and Equity One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRF Holdco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

NRF Holdco has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity One has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of NRF Holdco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Equity One shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NRF Holdco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of Equity One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NRF Holdco and Equity One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRF Holdco -16.61% -17.86% -2.44% Equity One 18.64% 3.82% 2.05%

Dividends

NRF Holdco pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Equity One pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Summary

Equity One beats NRF Holdco on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

NRF Holdco Company Profile

NRF Holdco LLC. is a commercial real estate company. The Company invests in multiple asset classes across commercial real estate (CRE). Its portfolio consists of healthcare, hotel, manufactured housing communities, net lease and multifamily properties. The Company also invests in other opportunistic real estate investments, such as indirect interests in real estate through its investments in private equity funds (PE Investments). The Company also acquires and operates hotel and certain healthcare properties. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate Debt (CRE debt), Commercial Real Estate Securities, N-Star CDOs and Corporate. Its real estate equity investments that operate under the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act (RIDEA) structure generate resident and hotel guest related income from short-term residential agreements. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc.

Equity One Company Profile

Equity One, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops shopping centers and retail properties located in supply constrained suburban and urban communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 122 properties, including 101 retail properties and five non-retail properties totaling approximately 12.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), 10 development or redevelopment properties with approximately 2.3 million square feet of GLA, and six land parcels. Its retail occupancy excluding developments and redevelopments was 95.8% and included national, regional and local tenants as of December 31, 2016. In addition, the Company had joint venture interests in six retail properties and two office buildings totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet of GLA as of December 31, 2016.

