Head-To-Head Analysis: NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) and Worthington Industries (WOR)

Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Worthington Industries has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worthington Industries and NSK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Industries $3.01 billion 0.83 $204.51 million $3.22 12.67 NSK $8.78 billion 0.76 $423.70 million N/A N/A

NSK has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Worthington Industries and NSK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 NSK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Worthington Industries currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. Given Worthington Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Worthington Industries is more favorable than NSK.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Industries and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Industries 6.47% 17.05% 7.19% NSK 5.47% 10.64% 5.02%

Dividends

Worthington Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Worthington Industries pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Worthington Industries has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Worthington Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NSK shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Worthington Industries beats NSK on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc. is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, and oil and gas equipment along with various accessories and related products for end use market applications. The Engineered Cabs is a non-captive designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs and operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in the agricultural, construction, forestry, mining and military industries. The Other segment includes Construction Services and Worthington Energy Innovations.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. is engaged in manufacture and sale of bearings. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial Machinery business and Automotive business. The Industrial Machinery segment is engaged in the production and sales of industrial machinery bearings, ball screws and linear guides. The Automotive business is engaged in production and sales of bearings for car manufacturers and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns and automatic transmission components. Its Industrial Machinery business consists of approximately two product categories: Industrial Machinery Bearings, which offers miniature through to ultra-large bearings, and Precision Machinery and Parts, which provides linear motion products and mechatronic products. Its Automotive business provides Automotive Bearings, such as mainstay hub unit bearings and needle roller bearings, and Automotive Components, which include electric power steering (EPS) systems and automatic transmission (AT) components.

