Reviewing Peak Resorts (SKIS) & Its Competitors

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ: SKIS) is one of 30 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Peak Resorts to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peak Resorts and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Resorts $123.25 million $1.24 million 164.15 Peak Resorts Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 161.03

Peak Resorts’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Peak Resorts. Peak Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Peak Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Peak Resorts pays out 933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 48.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Peak Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peak Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Peak Resorts has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Resorts -0.13% 1.37% 0.28% Peak Resorts Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Peak Resorts and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Resorts 0 1 5 0 2.83 Peak Resorts Competitors 306 1436 2177 73 2.51

Peak Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 25.22%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Peak Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Peak Resorts is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Peak Resorts competitors beat Peak Resorts on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc. owns and operates ski resorts throughout the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast United States. Its ski resort operations consists of snow skiing, snowboarding, and other snow sports. The company was founded on September 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Wildwood, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.