Head to Head Review: Cray (CRAY) and Seagate Technology (STX)

Cray (NASDAQ: CRAY) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Seagate Technology pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cray does not pay a dividend. Seagate Technology pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cray and Seagate Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cray -34.10% -8.51% -6.11% Seagate Technology 6.10% 93.35% 13.41%

Risk & Volatility

Cray has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagate Technology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Cray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Cray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cray and Seagate Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cray $392.51 million 2.06 -$133.82 million ($1.01) -19.75 Seagate Technology $10.77 billion 1.50 $772.00 million $4.12 13.74

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cray. Cray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seagate Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cray and Seagate Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cray 0 0 5 0 3.00 Seagate Technology 3 19 5 1 2.14

Cray currently has a consensus price target of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 36.34%. Seagate Technology has a consensus price target of $52.41, indicating a potential downside of 7.44%. Given Cray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cray is more favorable than Seagate Technology.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats Cray on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cray

Cray Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments. The company offers a range of Cray XC series supercomputers, including Cray XC40, Cray XC50, and Cray XC50-AC; Cray CS series supercomputers comprises Cray CS500 and Cray CS-Storm; and analytics products, such as Cray Urika-GX platform used for production-class big data analytics workloads. It also provides storage and data management products comprising cray clusterstor storage systems that embeds the Lustre parallel file system and other software in an optimal configuration; and Cray DataWarp applications accelerator, a DataWarp technology that addresses a problem experienced by supercomputing customers. In addition, the company offers custom engineering solutions; and customer support services consisting of hardware and software maintenance, applications support, installation project management, system installation and de-installation, site preparation, and technical training for its systems, as well as ancillary services in application consulting, third-party software support, site engineering, on-site analysts for defined projects, and specialized training. Cray Inc. sells its products through direct sales force and a partner network of global and regional resellers. It serves clients ranging from government agencies or funded research laboratories, academic institutions, and commercial entities in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tera Computer Company and changed its name to Cray Inc. in 2000. Cray Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles. The company offers external backup storage solutions under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the Maxtor and LaCie brand names available in capacities up to 120 terabytes. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

