Volkswagen Group (VLKAY) and SPX (SPXC) Head-To-Head Review

SPX (NYSE: SPXC) and Volkswagen Group (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Volkswagen Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SPX does not pay a dividend. Volkswagen Group pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SPX and Volkswagen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX 6.26% 31.70% 4.02% Volkswagen Group 3.02% 6.83% 1.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SPX and Volkswagen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Volkswagen Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

SPX presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.07%. Given SPX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPX is more favorable than Volkswagen Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of SPX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Volkswagen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of SPX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPX and Volkswagen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX $1.43 billion 0.95 $89.30 million $1.78 17.79 Volkswagen Group $240.46 billion 0.42 $5.94 billion $2.27 17.71

Volkswagen Group has higher revenue and earnings than SPX. Volkswagen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SPX has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPX beats Volkswagen Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the industrial and power generation markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of the SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Volkswagen Group Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses, as well as offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment develops and produces large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines, and chemical reactor systems, as well as produces gear units, propulsion components, and testing systems. The Financial Services segment offers dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles and turbomachinery; and operates HeyCar, an online used vehicles platform. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, ?KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brands, as well as under the MOIA brand. Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.