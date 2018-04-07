Reviewing Ulta Beauty (ULTA) & Titan Machinery (TITN)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 9.44% 30.40% 18.17% Titan Machinery -0.59% -0.89% -0.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Titan Machinery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $5.88 billion 2.15 $555.23 million $8.16 25.52 Titan Machinery $1.20 billion 0.39 -$7.05 million ($0.12) -175.00

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ulta Beauty and Titan Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 10 14 0 2.58 Titan Machinery 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $251.95, suggesting a potential upside of 20.98%. Titan Machinery has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given Ulta Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Titan Machinery on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of November 3, 2017, the company operated 1,010 retail stores. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment include application equipment and sprayers, combines and attachments, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, precision farming technology and related equipment, tillage equipment, and tractors for farming, renewable energy, and home and garden applications, as well as for maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprise compact track loaders, compaction equipment, cranes, crawler dozers, excavators, forklifts, loader/backhoes, loader/tool carriers, motor graders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and wheel loaders for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction, and mining applications. The company also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, it provides repair and maintenance services consisting of warranty repairs, on-site and off-site repair services, and scheduling off-season maintenance services, as well as notifies customers of periodic service requirements; provides training programs to customers; and sells extended warranty services. Further, the company rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services. As of March 16, 2017, it operated a network of 89 North American dealerships in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico, including 1 outlet store; and 20 European dealerships in Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Ukraine. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.