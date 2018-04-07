Critical Analysis: Partner Communications (PTNR) & Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ: PTNR) and Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and Vodafone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 2.70% 6.57% 1.84% Vodafone Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Partner Communications has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vodafone Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Partner Communications and Vodafone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $943.00 million 0.73 $33.00 million N/A N/A Vodafone Group $52.29 billion 1.47 -$6.91 billion $0.89 32.38

Partner Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vodafone Group.

Dividends

Vodafone Group pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Partner Communications does not pay a dividend. Vodafone Group pays out 194.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Partner Communications and Vodafone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vodafone Group 1 0 9 1 2.91

Partner Communications presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.41%. Vodafone Group has a consensus target price of $31.96, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Partner Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Partner Communications is more favorable than Vodafone Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Vodafone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vodafone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe. The Other Europe includes the Netherlands, Portugal, Greece, Hungary and Romania, among others. Its AMAP segment includes India, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Africa, Turkey, Australia, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, New Zealand and Qatar, among others. The Company provides a range of services, including voice, messaging and data across mobile and fixed networks. The Company acquires spectrum and licenses to use radio frequencies that deliver mobile services. Its fixed capabilities include cable, fiber and copper networks to enable television, broadband and voice services.

