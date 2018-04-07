RevolverCoin Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (XRE)

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One RevolverCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. RevolverCoin has a total market cap of $158,535.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RevolverCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00041011 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

RevolverCoin Coin Profile

RevolverCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 22,672,416 coins. The official website for RevolverCoin is revolvercoin.org. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

Buying and Selling RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase RevolverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolverCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RevolverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

