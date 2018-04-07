Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rex Energy (REXX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rex Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 45.2447255438715 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on Rex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.

NASDAQ:REXX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 225,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.86, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Rex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.91.

About Rex Energy

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

