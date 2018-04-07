REX Trading Down 44.9% This Week (CRYPTO:REX)

REX (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, REX has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. REX has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $0.00 worth of REX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REX token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00677444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00178860 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037372 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

REX Token Profile

REX launched on August 28th, 2017. REX’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. REX’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REX is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for REX is rexmls.com.

REX Token Trading

REX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy REX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REX using one of the exchanges listed above.

